Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs 

Samsung recently announced plans to buy and deploy 50,000 Nvidia GPUs to create an “AI Megafactory” aimed at enhancing chip manufacturing for devices and robots.
However, the details regarding its timeline remain under wraps, the facility is likely to play a significant role in its next-generation AI and semiconductor initiatives.
The collaboration marks another win for Nvidia, whose chips power most cutting-edge AI systems.
The agreement comes after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement in Washington, D.C., of new partnerships with CrowdStrike, Palantir, Uber, and Eli Lilly.
After some time, Huang was seen meeting with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and other South Korean business players.
According to Nvidia’s Raymond Teh, the AI chip manufacturer is working with the Korean government to support its AI ambitions.
The partnership will assist adapt Samsung’s chipmaking lithography platform to Nvidia GPUs, delivering nearly 20 times better performance.
Moreover, Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices.
On the other hand, Samsung is also manufacturing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI chips. Both companies plan to partner on optimising HBM4 memory for future AI applications.