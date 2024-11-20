Sci-Tech

Instagram offers new feature to reduce exposure to harmful content

The new feature, which will be soon available globally was launched as UK govt highlights key points for online safety

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Instagram is set to launch yet another feature to ensure online safety as per UK government guideline.

The new "reset" feature will be soon available for the users all across the globe.

It will enable users to easily reset their algorithms, including recommended content from Explore, Reels and their feed, in order to reduce direct exposure to the harmful content online.

The purpose of launching this new feature is to make the online platform safer for young people.

Although, the announcement of this new feature was largely welcomed by child protection groups, some experts suggested that more comprehensive measures were necessary.

The chair of trustees at Molly Rose Foundation, Ian Russell, said, "This announcement outlines a much needed course correction, vital for improved online safety, and to prevent the new regulation falling badly short of expectations."

He added, "However, while this lays down an important marker for Ofcom to be bolder, it is also abundantly clear that we need a new Online Safety Act to strengthen current structural deficiencies and focus minds on the importance of harm reduction."

Meanwhile, the director of strategy and knowledge at the NSPCC Maria Neophytou, highlighted that social media platforms should be more transparent about child safety.

"They should be disrupting 'safe havens' for offenders by tackling the hidden abuse taking place through private messaging," she said.

Maria went on to explain, "It is right that the government is focusing on driving innovation and new technology that can identify and disrupt abuse and prevent harm from happening in the first place."

It is pertinent to mention, this new feature hasn't officially launched globally.

