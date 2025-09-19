Trump confirms TikTok deal with US investors

President Donald Trump announced that the Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to keep TikTok operating across the US on China’s side.
Under the agreement, TikTok will be controlled by a group of US investors, with ByteDance confirming in a statement that it will ensure the platform “remains available to American users through TikTok US.”
However, further details regarding the deal still remain under wraps.
Both the countries have been working to find a way to save TikTok’s US business, following TikTok’s ban in January across the country over national security concerns.
Trump held the ban for several times amid a creator’s massive backlash against the app’s removal.
Earlier this week, Trump hinted towards the finalisation of deal on his social media platform Truth Social and the announcement would be made soon.
As reported by The Wall Street Journal, several investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and Andreessen Horowitz would have a 80% stake in the US TikTok’s entity, with the Chinese investors holding the remaining.
Taking to Truth Social on Friday, September 19, 2025, Trump mentioned that “The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, and we appreciate the TikTok approval.”
On TikTok’s website, the Chinese-owned short video platform, released a statement attributed to a ByteDance spokesperson, which reads:
“We thank President Xi Jinping and President Donald J. Trump for their efforts to preserve TikTok in the United States. ByteDance will work in accordance with applicable laws to ensure TikTok remains available to American users through TikTok US.”