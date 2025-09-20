Apple launches watchOS 26.0.1 for improved user experience 

Apple has introduced a watchOS 26.0.1 build that seems to be certain to the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Apple Watch users will receive this significant system update, but users will only see it if you are among the lucky users who have already received this update on the recently launched Apple Watch Ultra 3.
According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, “This update enables Messages and Find My via satellite in Mexico for Apple Watch Ultra 3 users.”
This update has particularly launched for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 users. Other watchOS 26–compatible models users won’t be able to access it; however, Apple often follows major launches with a quick .0.1 update.
This means it is expected not to be long before all supported Apple Watches get the update, offering them in line with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Apart from this, Apple is currently focusing to refine other features in watchOS 26, including new workout modes, improved health tracking, and enhanced battery optimisation for previous models.
These updates aim to offer a smoother and more efficient user experience.