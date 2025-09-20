New Apple Watch uses AI to detect possible high blood pressure

The new Apple Watch Series 11 includes a feature that can alert users about potential blood pressure issues.
This new feature uses an artificial intelligence (AI) instead of a traditional blood pressure monitor.
Apple's new notification feature, compatible with Apple Watch Series 9 and later uses AI to analyze the watch's existing sensor data.
As per Reuters, Apple has been trying for years to find a way to detect high blood pressure, a condition affecting over 1 billion people.
The main cause often goes undiagnosed because measuring blood pressure usually requires a sphygmomanometer that most people only use at the hospital or clinic.
Apple used AI to study data from 100,000 people to see if signals from the Apple Watch's heart sensor could be linked to standard blood pressure measurements.
After applying multiple layers of machine learning, Apple developed an algorithm and tested it in a study of 2,000 participants which helps them find useful health signals.
Apple intends to make this feature available to over 150 countries.
It is pertinent to note that this new feature doesn't take actual blood pressure readings but warns users if they might have high blood pressure and suggests using a cuff and consult a doctor.