iPhone 17 launch in Moscow, as pre-orders surge 66% in Russia

Apple's iPhone 17 sees strong demand in Moscow as pre-orders skyrocket despite economic slowdown

  By Bushra Saleem
Russian resellers unveiled Apple's opens new tab new iPhone 17 in stores, as major retailer Restore: reported a sharp rise in pre-ordering this year.

According to Reuters, strong demand for Apple smartphones offers a sign that consumer demand for popular products has yet to falter in line with a wider economic slowdown in Russia.

The country has seen 20-year-high interest rates and a budget deficit of over 4 trillion roubles this year.

The iPhones' popularity in Russia has endured Apple halting sales in 2022 and suspending services like Apple Pay in the wake of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. In Russia, the phones also command higher prices than in Western markets.

"This year we have 66% more preorders than last year," said Lyudmila Semushina, PR director for Inventive Retail Group, which owns tech retailer Restore.

"There is a huge fan base that will never exchange iPhone for anything else," Semushina said in the Restore: branch at Afimall City, located in the futuristic Moscow International Business Centre amidst some of Europe's tallest skyscrapers.

The U.S. tech giant rolled out the iPhone 17 range globally this week, introducing a new design, updated cameras, and the new Air model.

"It is worth thinking about switching from my current phone to the iPhone Air. This is a major update," said customer Oleg Kochetkov, adding that Russians are increasingly using iPhones for FaceTime after the government restricted WhatsApp and Telegram call services.

"There are a lot of new features that attract me. First of all, the cameras," tech blogger Sergei Yepikhin told Reuters.

Notably, Apple was the top smartphone brand by sales revenue in Russia in 2024 according to retailer M.Video Eldorado, opens new tab, though China's Xiaomi led unit sales.

