Google integrates Gemini in Chrome to US users

Google revealed that Gemini is Chrome has been introduced to all Mac and Windows desktop users in the US, expanding beyond its initial availability to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Users across the US with English set as their language can now use Gemini to clarify complex information on any web page through the Gemini icon.
Gemini will help users to work across several tabs to compare and summarise content like planning a trip or shopping online.
Soon, it will retrieve previously visited pages, allowing users to quickly return to previous browsing sessions by asking questions such as “Where did I see the walnut desk last week?”
The search engine giant is currently planning deeper incorporation between Gemini and apps such as YouTube, Calendar, and Maps, enabling users to schedule meetings, navigate directly to certain moments while watching YouTube videos.
Moreover, Gemini will manage tedious tasks such as booking appointments or filling shopping carts, and more.
Apart from Gemini’s expansion, Google has launched an AI Mode directly in Chrome’s address bar, allowing natural language searches and more, like creating comparison tables for mattresses.
Chrome will further suggest relevant questions regarding the current page and provide AI-centric overviews.
Forthcoming security features include using Gemini Nano to identify scams such as fake virus alerts and allowing one-click password resets like Duolingo, H&M, and Spotify. These updates will start to launch by the end of September.