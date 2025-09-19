WhatsApp’s new feature now lets anyone alert entire group at once  

WhatsApp is working on a feature that allows users to mention everyone in group chats.
This feature will allow group members to tag all participants at once by using an "@everyone" mention in the group chats.
As per WABetaInfo, instead of having to mention each member individually, this single mention will send a notification to every group member simultaneously even if someone have muted the chat.
This new feature is especially helpful for large groups where important updates must reach all members at once.
Unlike the older mention method, which had restrictions and didn't work for larger groups, this new feature is expected to function in those groups and community chats easily.
It is also worth noting that this new feature won't be limited to group admins only as mention will be available to all the group members, so any participant can easily notify the whole group at a time.
However, as per the outlet, admins might be allowed to restrict this option in the future so only they can tag the whole group.
The new feature is under development and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
In addition to this, the messaging platform is also rolling out a feature that allows users to quickly manage status privacy settings through a new interface.