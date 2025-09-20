Home / Sci-Tech

Mark Zuckerberg's live demo of smart glasses goes wrong, blames Wi-Fi issues

Despite the mishaps, the Meta highlighted its long-term vision, including future 'Hypernova' smart glasses

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  |
Meta launched its latest smart-glasses series, including the Ray-Ban Display, the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, and Oakley Vanguard smart glasses during annual developer conference 2025, available at affordable prices.

The Ray-Ban Display, Meta’s first consumer glasses, incorporated display, utilizes a neural wristband for subtle finger-gesture control, which will be available on sale from September 30.

The Gen 2 model consists of an upgraded 12MP camera, 3K video, 32GB storage, IPX4 water resistance, and up to eight hours of use.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard features IP67 durability. For optics, it consists of an ultra-wide 12MP camera, fitness integrations, and quick charging to 50% in 20 minutes.

All models feature Meta AI for voice queries, hands-free capture, real-time translation, and more. Early reviews praised the Display glasses as “the future” of wearables, while Gen 2’s were mentioned as practical enhancements.

However, Meta’s annual conference was marred by technical glitches.

A live cooking demo of Mark Zuckerberg went awry as AI misinterpreted instructions, and he repeatedly failed to answer a video call on stage, attributing it to internet connectivity issues.

Despite the mishaps, the menlo-park based tech giant highlighted its long-term vision, including future “Hypernova” smart glasses, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to neural wristband controls.

