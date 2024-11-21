Robert Pattrison joins Tom Holland, Zendaya in Christopher Nolan’s new film

Robert Pattinson has decided to join hands with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan for his new project.
The Twilight actor will be joining the star-studded of Universal Pictures’ movie including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.
As confirmed by Variety, Universal and Christopher’s upcoming movie might begin the production sometime in the first half of 2025.
Further details about the highly-anticipated film has been kept under wraps.
Robert’s schedule for the coming year is seemingly very hectic. He is set to reprise his role as the iconic DC superhero in The Batman sequel at Warner Bros.
The renowned star will also star in A24’s Primetime, a thriller inspired by the reality show To Catch a Predator.
Robert’s new project came after he was spotted with Zendaya on the set of The Drama earlier this week.
As per People, the 38-year old actor and the Dune star were seen in Andover, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, November 19, as filming for the project continues, having begun a few weeks ago.
The pair were reportedly spotted chatting at the Addison Gallery of American Art in the town.