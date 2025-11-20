Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for showing support despite heavy rain during Los Angeles concert

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with Alice in Wonderland role
Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrin Carpenter is on cloud nine after securing a lead role in Alice in Wonderland musical film.

On Wednesday, the pop icon shared a delightful message for her fans, who showed immense supporting during her latest LA concert.

Sabrina took to Instagram and posted exclusive pictures from the show.

She wrote, “LA nights 1 and 2 thank you for showing up amidst the rain and making these last shows some of the loudest and sweetest of all time.”

The Please Please Please hitmaker added, “Thank you to the ultimate dream sisters @dakotafanning @ellefanning for graciously accepting the pink fuzzy handcuffs, as well as my sweet darling @instagramber after your set! See you tonight LA for night 3! 4 shows left.”

Her fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.

A fan commented, “smiling because it happened but not ready to cry when it’s over.”

Another wrote, “Can you bail me out?? I’m on at 7… don’t wanna be late.”

“Omg I'm still on a high from Sabrina's LA concert last night!! She absolutely SLAYED her performance and now I'm OBSESSED with her new role as Alice in Wonderland,” a third noted.

The Manchild singer’s heartwarming message comes after it was recently announced that Sabrina will join Alice in Wonderland as a main lead and producer.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance
Justin Trudeau is also enjoying a new chapter in his life with Katy Perry

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama
The 'Yellowstone' star is being eyed to play the former president in the political drama 'United'

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker gets royal seal of approval for her upbeat new track

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'
Vin Diesel cleared of legal claims made by a former assistant claiming sexual battery in a Los Angeles Court

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘nice evening at home’

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer fuels hypes with a special preview amid rumors of her second appearance on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni case takes dramatic turn with judge’s new order
The legal battle between ‘It Ends with Us’ costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensifies as Judge Liman sets new order

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony

Dolly Parton shares health update after missing Dollywood Induction ceremony
The 'Jolene' singer was honored with an IAAPA Hall of Fame induction for Dollywood

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit

Top Hollywood controversies in 2025: Sydney Sweeney 'great jeans' to 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit
Here's the list some of the biggest Hollywood controversies in 2025

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year

Celebrity babies in 2025: Stars who welcomed new family member this year
From 'Stranger Things' star to Captain America, several celebrities embraced parenthood in 2025

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gives fans heartwarming first look at newborn with Stefon Diggs
The 'WAP' rapper dropped the first photos of her newborn baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed