Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrin Carpenter is on cloud nine after securing a lead role in Alice in Wonderland musical film.
On Wednesday, the pop icon shared a delightful message for her fans, who showed immense supporting during her latest LA concert.
Sabrina took to Instagram and posted exclusive pictures from the show.
She wrote, “LA nights 1 and 2 thank you for showing up amidst the rain and making these last shows some of the loudest and sweetest of all time.”
The Please Please Please hitmaker added, “Thank you to the ultimate dream sisters @dakotafanning @ellefanning for graciously accepting the pink fuzzy handcuffs, as well as my sweet darling @instagramber after your set! See you tonight LA for night 3! 4 shows left.”
Her fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.
A fan commented, “smiling because it happened but not ready to cry when it’s over.”
Another wrote, “Can you bail me out?? I’m on at 7… don’t wanna be late.”
“Omg I'm still on a high from Sabrina's LA concert last night!! She absolutely SLAYED her performance and now I'm OBSESSED with her new role as Alice in Wonderland,” a third noted.
The Manchild singer’s heartwarming message comes after it was recently announced that Sabrina will join Alice in Wonderland as a main lead and producer.