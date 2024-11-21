AI achieves another milestone by connecting humans with space

AI has once again proved that no latest technology can compete wit it!
Recently, an AI-powered assistant was able to “communicate” with a spacecraft of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera mission, reported Sky News.
The Hera mission was launched as is part of a planetary defence project to discover whether Earth can be protected from a catastrophic asteroid or not.
"The ambition is to allow everyone to get closer to this mission and access information in a totally new way," Ian Carnelli, ESA's head of mission, stated.
Moreover, the senior account technology strategist at Microsoft also explained the process how users can engage with the spacecraft.
He said, "For the first time, we have connected data from the spacecraft directly to Microsoft Azure. This allows users to actively engage with the spacecraft, follow discoveries in near real-time, and gain a unique behind-the-scenes look at the space mission.”
It is pertinent to note that Sky News was given early and exclusive access to the chatbot.
"I'm feeling a mix of excitement and nerves" this was the response of the chatbot when a reporter asked how it felt minutes before the rocket launch.
Hera mission was developed at the European Space Agency (ESA), and later on launched in October 2024.