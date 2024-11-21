Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast take over YouTube with unexpected collaboration

The football star Cristiano Ronaldo is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for his performance on the pitch.
Ronaldo recently teamed up for a massive collaboration with MrBeast, the world’s most subscribed YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.
Last week, the Portuguese legend hinted that a mystery person would feature in a video on his Youtube channel soon, which he promised would “break the internet.”
Shortly after the announcement, the internet went into a frenzy with everyone speculating that it might be Lionel Messi.
But, the 39-year-old revealed a collaboration with MrBeast instead, as rumours have swirled since Ronaldo joined YouTube about whether he could surpass MrBeast's record.
The video, started with the title “The Best and The Beast” crossed 1.7 million views in the first hour.
Ronaldo asked Mr. Best, “What did you feel when you saw that I started the channel?” To this, he replied, I thought you would cross only 20 to 30 million in a month, but when you hit 60 million, I was like, OH MY GOSH!”
CR7 then asked him, “How long did it take you to reach 60 million?” To this MrBeast replied, “Approximately 13 years.”
Ronaldo then asked, “Do you think I am going to beat you?” MrBeast coughed, leaned towards the mic and confidently replied, "No!"
He added, "It depends what you start doing. If you start bringing in other footballers, and reacting to your best or biggest plays, I think that what crush it. If you find a rhythm, I think you could make some killer content."
Ronaldo then humorously replied, "I don't really want to beat that record, honestly. This record is for you."
He launched his YouTube channel in June and quickly gained 67.5 million subscribers, while MrBeast currently has 331 million subscribers.