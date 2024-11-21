Royal

Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence after son Marius Borg Høiby's arrest

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of rape

  • November 21, 2024
Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence after son Marius Borg Høiby's arrest

Norwegian crown Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Prince Haakon have finally shared first statement after Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby's arrest on rape suspicion.

As per Haakon, the 27-year-old, who was arrested on Monday night in Oslo, in the wake of sexual assault allegations, will remain in police custody for two weeks.

As reported by Hello!, Norwegian police have requested to keep Marius in their custody amid the investigation.

With the judge's approval on Wednesday, the young royal will not be able to meet anyone or receive any letter for the next seven days.

Speaking to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Prince Haakon noted, “Marius is facing serious accusations, which the police and the judiciary will deal with. I am convinced they will do a good job.”

Sharing the mutual decision of him and his wife, Haakon expressed, "As a family and as parents, we have wanted Marius to receive help and we have been working for a long time to get him to a place where he can receive more help."

"It is something we give a lot of priority to. It must be done within the framework established by the legal system," he added.

Marius Borg Høiby, who has been arrested for the third time in three months is the stepson of Prince Haakon as crown Princess Mette-Marit shares him with her former relationship.

Marius was arrested earlier this week over the suspicion of having "sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act".

