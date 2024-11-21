Prince Harry reveals big Christmas plan excluding Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has lift the curtain on his upcoming Christmas plans!
The Duke of Sussex is gearing to host an intimate Christmas gathering, without wife Meghan Markle.
In a surprising move, the 40-year-old has sent out invitations to a virtual Christmas party he will be hosting solo on December 10, 2024.
As reported by Express, Prince Harry's charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which works for the bereaved children of military personnel, has sent an email to invite the members to join the duke to the virtual gathering.
"Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas," the email noted.
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them," it added.
The invite also included a surprise revealing that at least 5 lucky people will get a chance to speak to Prince Harry, during which he will also be responding to some pre-vetted questions.
"This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!," the invitation concluded.
Prince Harry's invite to the forthcoming Christmas gathering comes in the wake of his back-to-back public appearances without Meghan Markle, as part of couple's new strategy to part ways "professionally."