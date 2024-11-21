Royal

Queen Camilla receives prestigious honour from Princess Anne after health woes

The British Queen suffered from chest infection nearly two weeks ago, making her stay away from spotlight

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Queen Camilla is receiving a huge honour from Princess Anne!

On Wednesday, November 21, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared two snaps of the British Queen along with an exciting milestone achieved by her.

“It was a special evening for Her Majesty, The Queen who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of London Chancellor, The Princess Royal,” read the post’s caption.

In the first photo, the Queen was featured beaming at the camera in her academic regalia which clearly showcased how delighted she was for receiving the doctorate.

The prestigious honour was awarded to Queen Camilla by the Princess Anne in an exciting moment which was shared in the second snap of the post.

“The Doctorate was presented to The Queen, an avid reader, in recognition of her promotion of literacy and literature over many years,” further read the caption.

Concluding the post, the Royal Family wrote, “Her Majesty is Patron of several organisations which support and promote literacy, and has visited many schools, libraries, workplaces and prisons to see the work of literacy schemes in action.”

This huge honour comes nearly two weeks after Queen Camilla went through a chest infection due to which she had to pull herself out of all the royal engagements.

Recently, the Queen also hosted the Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at the Buckingham Palace alongside King Charles.

