Royal

Prince William steals spotlight from Prince Harry with new initiative

The Prince of Wales hinders the Duke of Sussex's efforts to remain in spotlight with major move

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


Prince William has taken a delightful step to grab attention from his younger brother Prince Harry, who is busy with solo tour in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex recently made a solo appearance without wife Meghan Markle at CFL Grey Cup and received a lot of appreciation from royal fans.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the future King announced that he’ll be working with an advocate for homewards project.

Taking to Instagram, William penned, “Proud to be working with @HomewardsUK Advocate @dr_sab_cohenhatton. Her experience of homelessness here in Newport and her advocacy on the issue is helping us make a real difference across our six locations.”

He further wrote, “Today we saw how focusing support specifically on women’s homelessness will not only help support the women affected, but also provide learnings which can be implemented across Newport and beyond.”

On the other hand, Harry has seemingly gotten a tattoo on his neck from a country singer ​Jelly Roll, who will headline the closing ceremony of Invictus Games.

On November 19, 2024, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 posted a footage on social media of the royal, 40, getting a tattoo in New York City.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex's upcoming Invictus Games will kick star on February 8, 2025.

