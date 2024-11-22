Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham 'won't cross paths again'

The future of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham has been predicted by a royal expert, who cannot see any "reconciliation" between the two in near future.
David Beckham and his family have been a close aide to the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William, as the former football legend also attended the studded wedding of Harry and Meghan in 2018.
However, Victoria and David grew distant from the Sussexes after the royal duo made series of personal attacks on their own family after moving to the US in 2020.
Now a royal expert, Ingrid Seward has opened up about the future of Victoria Beckham's relationship with the former Suits actress.
Seward told The Sun, "I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do. I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."
"I think the Beckhams have distanced themselves from Meghan and Harry, but for the obvious reasons that we all know, you know Meghan and Harry are in the descendant, not the ascendant," she added.
The royal expert went on to explain, "The Beckhams are so popular and they haven't really upset anyone in the way that Meghan has, so they're starting with a clean slate."
This update comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation.