You are breathing in microplastics at home: Here is how

Researchers revealed that people are breathing in small particles of plastic without even knowing about it.
Research exclusively seen by Sky News suggested that daily domestic activities could release clouds of small particles of plastic that can be inhaled into the lungs of people.
A study done at the University of Portsmouth found that when a person exercises on a synthetic carpet, they might breathe in up to 110 of these tiny plastics every minute.
Moreover, the researchers also noticed domestic activities, including folding clothes made up of fabrics like polyester or even just sitting down on a foam sofa, also spewing out microplastics that are harmful to human health.
The lead researcher of the study, Faye Couceiro, said, “I can't imagine any scenario in which we find out breathing plastic is good for us. We know that it can have negative implications at very high concentrations. What we don't know is what concentration that would be in a home setting.”
“If we want to get ahead of this curve and make sure that we stay below (risk) thresholds, we need to learn what they are as soon as possible," she continued.
The scientist suggested that the finding of the study highlighted the urgency to talk about plastic pollution and urged the United Nations to call for a global agreement to reduce it.