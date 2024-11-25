Health

People with anaemia have higher risk of Alzheimer's, study

Researchers reveal around 10 percent of the people over 65 in the Americas and Europe have anaemia

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Researchers reveal around 10 percent of the people over 65 in the Americas and Europe have anaemia
Researchers reveal around 10 percent of the people over 65 in the Americas and Europe have anaemia

Anemia can increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 41%, revealed a new study.

Research done by a professor at the Erasmus Medical Centre, Netherlands, found people who have a blood disease called anaemia have a higher risk of dementia as compared to other people. reported SurreyLive.

The study highlighted that eating iron-rich foods can help in the fight against anaemia, which is caused by the deficiency of haemoglobin in the human body.

Moreover, a study published in the journal Neurology found that people with anaemia have a 41% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a common form of dementia.

Lead author Professor Mohammad Arfan Ikram, of Erasmus Medical Centre in Holland, said, "With around 10 percent of people over 65 having anaemia in the Americas and Europe and up to 45 percent in African and Southeast Asian countries, these results could have important implications for the burden of dementia."

“Especially as the prevalence of dementia is expected to increase threefold over the next decades, with the largest increases predicted in the countries where the anaemia rate is the highest,” he added.

The researcher suggested that people with low haemoglobin should add leafy greens, seafood, meat, dried fruits, dates, eggs, seeds, and soy products, including tofu, to their diet.

THIS simple diet could lower dementia risk in surprising way
THIS simple diet could lower dementia risk in surprising way
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill
Most liked beverages that can turn your teeth yellow
Most liked beverages that can turn your teeth yellow
No time for daily exercise? No worries, weekend workouts are the solution
No time for daily exercise? No worries, weekend workouts are the solution
Long COVID affects young adults more than seniors, study
Long COVID affects young adults more than seniors, study
Does ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ hold any truth or just a myth?
Does ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ hold any truth or just a myth?
Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health
Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health
THIS simple habit could slash your dementia risk by 35%: Study finds
THIS simple habit could slash your dementia risk by 35%: Study finds
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches
Study reveals importance of teacher-student connections at early level
Study reveals importance of teacher-student connections at early level
Sitting more than 10 hours a day increases risk of heart failure
Sitting more than 10 hours a day increases risk of heart failure
6 benefits of eating peanuts in chilly weather
6 benefits of eating peanuts in chilly weather