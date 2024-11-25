People with anaemia have higher risk of Alzheimer's, study

Anemia can increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 41%, revealed a new study.
Research done by a professor at the Erasmus Medical Centre, Netherlands, found people who have a blood disease called anaemia have a higher risk of dementia as compared to other people. reported SurreyLive.
The study highlighted that eating iron-rich foods can help in the fight against anaemia, which is caused by the deficiency of haemoglobin in the human body.
Moreover, a study published in the journal Neurology found that people with anaemia have a 41% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a common form of dementia.
Lead author Professor Mohammad Arfan Ikram, of Erasmus Medical Centre in Holland, said, "With around 10 percent of people over 65 having anaemia in the Americas and Europe and up to 45 percent in African and Southeast Asian countries, these results could have important implications for the burden of dementia."
“Especially as the prevalence of dementia is expected to increase threefold over the next decades, with the largest increases predicted in the countries where the anaemia rate is the highest,” he added.
The researcher suggested that people with low haemoglobin should add leafy greens, seafood, meat, dried fruits, dates, eggs, seeds, and soy products, including tofu, to their diet.