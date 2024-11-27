Sci-Tech

Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids

The tech giants urged the Australian government to postpone a proposed bill

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids

Google and Meta have called on the Australian government to delay its proposed ban on social media use for children.

As per Reuters, the social media platforms urged the Australian government to postpone a proposed bill that would ban most forms of social media access for children under 16, citing the need for further assessment of its potential impact.

By the end of the legislative year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government intended to pass the legislation, which is described as the world’s strictest law on children’s social media use.

It was introduced last week, but Google and Meta asked the government to wait for the age-verification trial results, before taking any steps.

In the verification system, they may add biometrics or government-issued identification to implement the age restriction.

“Without the results of this trial, neither industry nor Australians will fully understand the scale or nature of age verification required, or its impact,” Meta stated.

They also called the bill “inconsistent and ineffective” in its current form.

As per the proposed law, it would need social media platforms, not parents or children, to implement age-verification measures.

Upon the failure of these requirements, the companies could face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) for systemic breaches.

Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study
Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Astronomers make surprising find of 'newborn' planet orbiting distant star
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Apple raises alarm over growing threat to Mac and MacBook devices
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
Gruesome reality behind scientific experiments and violation of animal rights
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan
How Google Al forecasting can prevent deadly floods in Pakistan
NASA's tiny underwater robots set to uncover life’s secrets on Jupiter’s moon
NASA's tiny underwater robots set to uncover life’s secrets on Jupiter’s moon
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump
Nvidia CEO optimistic about global cooperation in technology under Trump