Prince Harry prepares for new solo trip without Meghan Markle after Christmas

The Duke of Sussex will attend The New York Times DealBook conference on December 4, 2024

  Web Desk
  November 27, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly preparing for their solo trips next month after Christmas holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending different events in the US next week.

Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that he will join Andrew Ross Sorkin for a conversation at The New York Times DealBook conference on December 4, 2024.

Notably, it will be Duke’s second trip to the Big Apple in the recent months after his solo visit in September.

An insider previously told HELLO! that royal couple had always planned to pursue "solo ventures."

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," the source noted.

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

On the other hand, Meghan is expected to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala on the same day in Beverly Hills, California.

The Duchess of Sussex will meet close friend, Tyler Perry, at the gala. She will also be honoured for her achievements in the entertainment industry at the ceremony.

