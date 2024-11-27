World

Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul

Central, eastern and Southwestern regions recorded about 10 to 28 centimetres of snow

South Korea experienced its severe November snowstorm in 50 years!

The snowfall blanketed the capital, Seoul, with 20cm of snow in the northern areas, as per the weather agency.

This happened to be the most snow the city has ever experienced since a storm in 1972. 

It is pertinent to mention that the devastating blizzard affected other parts of the country including central, eastern and the Southwestern regions, recording around 10 to 23 cm of snow on average.

Such icy conditions caused delays and cancellations for atleast 220 flights at airports across the country, disrupting commuter traffic.

Authorities kept 90 ferries at port and even closed hundreds of hiking trails.

However, officials at the Safety Ministry could not confirm any school closures as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Due to the after-effects, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon, which left one person dead and four injured.

Also, in the town of Yanju, a tent-type garage collapsed, killing a person who removed snow, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

As per the forecast, the weather conditions will continue having its worse effects and are expected to continue in most parts of the country until Thursday. 

