Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Day after the tourist boat sank into the Red Sea, the rescue workers found four bodies and five survivors from the sea.

According to Sky News, Egyptian military forces, which are co-ordinating operations after rescuing five more survivors on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, have rescued 33 out of 44 people on the boat.

Rescue teams have “intensified efforts” to search for the remaining seven people on board.

A Belgian national survivor expressed, “It was very nice to be back, very nice."

Another unnamed survivor said, “I really appreciate it (the rescue efforts). The reception on (the) boat with a warm shower, the dinner after, and all the care they took because we were shaking with (the) cold, and they warmed us up."

Moreover, the Governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi, stated, “Survivors are being provided with necessary medical care.”

The governor announced that people rescued on Tuesday include two Belgians, one Swiss, one Finnish, and one Egyptian national. However, the nationalities of the four dead are unknown.

For the unversed, a 34-meter-long tourist boat, Sea Story, sank in the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The boat was carrying international tourists from the UK, Ireland, the US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, and Spain.

