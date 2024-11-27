Entertainment

Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?

Robert Pattinson recently teamed up with Christopher Nolan's next movie

  • November 27, 2024
Robert Pattinson, known for his role as Gotham’s Dark Knight in The Batman, has reportedly met with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Earlier it was reported by IMDb that the reports of the Twilight star seeking the role in the next Marvel movie were first published by renowned internet scooper Daniel Richtman.

Richtman stated that Pattinson, who recently welcomed the newborn with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, had a meeting with Feige and “this possibly could have been to talk about an MCU role”.

Additionally, the journalist also claimed that Pattinson “is planning a secret role for a well-known character in Avengers: Doomsday”.

But Pattinson and Feige both did not share the response to the circulating rumours.

Currently, the Tenet star is scheduled to feature in highly-anticipated films, including the Batman sequel, which is anticipated to be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

He will be essaying Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves's directorial, alongside Pattinson will also lead Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi movie Mickey 17, which is slated to release April 18, 2025.

Moreover, Pattinson recently teamed up with Christopher Nolan's next movie.

However, the details of the project are not disclosed yet.

