Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study

Beside good manners, expressing gratitude can also improve mental and physical health.
Researchers from the University of Rochester Medical Center and other universities have explained that practicing gratitude can positively influence mental health and well-being of a person.
"Gratitude is the practice of focusing our attention on positive outcomes in our life and the source of those positive outcomes," said Autumn Gallegos, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychiatry Wellness Officer at URMC.
He further added, "There are interesting studies on gratitude that have found that the practice of gratitude - like writing a letter to a person you are grateful for - changes one's language from "I" to "we." In other words, practicing gratitude strengthens our social ties and reminds us who we are connected to.”
According to the study, when people focus on what you are thankful for, their brain releases dopamine and serotonin and increase positive emotions.
This can improve mental health and stress resilience in a person over time.
To foster gratitude, keeping a gratitude journal would be beneficial. It helps you reflect on things you’re thankful for, big or small.