World

'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron

'Demure'gained global acclaim on social media after TikToker Jools Lebron's viral post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 26, 2024


The word “demure” was proclaimed as the 2024 Word of the Year by Dictionary.com.

As per PEOPLE, the word gained global acclaim on social media after TikToker Jools Lebron's viral post

The phrase has become the most popular term on the platform's yearly list after its widespread usage on social media in the last few months.

It was first used by TikToker Jools Lebron' in her viral video featuring the expression "Very demure, very mindful."

“The word ‘demure’ experienced a meteoric rise in usage in 2024. Between January and the end of August, this term saw a nearly 1200% increase in usage in digital web media alone,” the announcement read.

It added, “This sharp rise is mainly attributed to TikToker Jools Lebron’s popularization of the phrase.”

“Between August 2023 and July 2024, there was no significant trend in the usage of the word ‘demure.’ By the week of Aug. 18, 2024, however, there was almost 14 times more interest in the term, highlighting the term’s almost overnight explosion in popularity,” Dictionary.com explained.

According to Dictionary.com, the meaning of ‘demure’ is to be characterised by shyness and modesty and to be reserved.

Lebron posted the TikTok on August 5, showing her sitting in a car with makeup on.

She shared the clip along with the caption, “How to be demure … at the workplace.”

