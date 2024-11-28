World

Scientists uncover longest-living bird species in the world

Most of the oldest birds were still with their breeding partner, or in a nest with a nestling when last spotted

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Scientists uncover longest-living bird species in the world
Scientists uncover longest-living bird species in the world

A recent study revealed the longest living bird species in the world.

The study published in the Pacific Conservation Biology found that an endangered Carnaby’s cockatoo found in western Australia can live up to 35 years in the wild.

The Carnaby's cockatoo, a large black cockatoo with white cheeks and tail panels are found exclusively in the south -western Western Australia.

It has been officially recognized as an endangered species since 1999.

The oldest known bird, a male Carnaby’s cockatoo, is 35 years old and was first recorded as an egg in August 1986.

The report co-author Peter Mawson, a researcher with Western Australia’s biodiversity department, said the male cockatoo “looked as healthy as the day he left the nest”, and was still breeding when last seen in 2021.

He added, “They have to live that long to guarantee they can produce enough offspring to replace the breeding pair.”

They gradually become mature, produce few offspring and have a low survival rate in the first year of their life.

Mawson said birds in captivity had the advantage of being fed, and not getting eaten, “but to live more than 30 years in the wild and still be breeding is a pretty impressive effort”.

As per the reports, most of the oldest birds were still with their breeding partner, or in a nest with a nestling when last spotted.

They also have a low rate of reproduction with females typically laying only two eggs every year and raising only one chick.

Carnaby’s cockatoos were abundant in the 1950s, but their population has since declined due to habitat loss in the wheatbelt, a bounty on the birds aimed at protecting pine plantations that was ended in 1982 and frequent collisions with traffic on major highways.

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges

Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra
Tragic minibus disaster leaves 27 dead amid flash floods in north Sumatra
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges
Donald Trump’s administration faces new security challenges
US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans
US-China relations shift with release of three detained Americans
Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024: Voting begins
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts