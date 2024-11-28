World

Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended

US has accused Gautam Adani of paying bribes to secure Indian solar power supply contracts

  November 28, 2024
The upper and lower houses of the Indian parliament were suspended after a chaos breakout over the Adani Group controversy.

According to Reuters, Indian parliament sessions were suspended temporarily on Thursday, November 28, 2024, minutes after they began for the third time this week due to disruption by the opposition lawmakers who were asking to have a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group.

Manickam Tagore, a lawmaker from the main opposition Congress party, which is leading the protest against the business group said, “We want a discussion on this in parliament. It is going to be the third day that we are demanding a reply from the prime minister (on the Adani issue).”

Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and the managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, are accused by the US of fraud and for paying bribes of $265 million in order to achieve Indian solar power supply contracts.

Moreover, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded the arrest of the 62-year-old businessman while BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Tuesday asked people to, “Let him defend himself.”

Many of the opposition parties in the South Asian country have blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for favouring him and stopping the investigation against Adani.

