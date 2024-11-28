What is Olympic medalist gymnast Suni Lee’s relationship status?

The US gymnast Suni Lee had an incredible year in 2024 as she became the American woman to win two medals in the uneven bars at the Paris Olympics even after suffering from a health tragedy a year ago.
She was diagnosed with two rare, incurable kidney diseases, after which she left multiple events, including world championships, to focus on her health but came back stronger and stole the limelight at the 2024 Olympics.
However, people are more interested in knowing about the current “relationship status” of the athlete.
Is Suni Lee in a relationship?
The Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee is in a relationship with a football player, Jaylin Smith. She made her “relationship status” public in 2021 with a post on Instagram, which the couple deleted after they received a harsh public response.
Later on December 30, 2021, while responding to a post on TikTok, she admitted that she faced extreme backlash over the interracial relationship with her football player beau.
The video on TikTok said, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black. LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you, QUEEN.”
Lee replied to the post in the comments and wrote, “This makes me so happy. I've received so much hate, they support me when it's beneficial for them, never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!”
But later in 2024, people once again got confused about Lee’s “relationship status” after it was speculated that the couple had parted ways as they were not following each other on Instagram, but no one of them has made any official announcement or confirmed their breakup.
Suni Lee Age
The American gymnast Suni Lee is 24 years old. She was born on March 9, 2003, in St. Paul, Minnesota, United States.
Her parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee, were Hmong refugees from Laos who came to the US during the Vietnam War.
Sunisa Lee Medals
Sunisa Lee is one of the highly decorated US gymnasts, as she has multiple medals in the Olympics, World Championship, Summer Olympics, and NCAA Championships.
In the 2020 Olympics, she won the gold medal in all-around and a bronze medal in the uneven bar. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, she once again won the bronze medal in all-around and uneven bars. She was also part of the “Golden Girls,” who won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Her team also won gold at the 2019 World Championships and silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Moreover, the US gymnast was the 2019 World Championship silver medalist on the floor and bronze medalist on uneven bars.
Suni Lee also won a gold medal on the balance beam and a silver medal in the all-around competition at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth.