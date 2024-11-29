Charles Leclerc gives major update on Vegas GP feud with Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc has broken silence on his Las Vegas Grand Prix feud with Carlos Sainz, which resulted in him receiving P4.
The Ferrari teammates revealed that they have sorted out their issues and now they want to focus on the next race.
During a conversation with press at the Qatar Grand Prix, Leclerc said, "Whatever happened in Vegas, we discussed about it and we are all good, which is the most important thing. I have no doubts about that because we've always had a really good relationship with Carlos."
Throughout the Vegas race they switched positions, but at a critical point Sainz passed Leclerc, which resulted in him getting P3 instead of his teammate.
The monaco native added, "Sometimes I have overstepped the lines and sometimes he did, and then it only requires a discussion between us two and we look ourselves in the eye. We know each other since a very long time now. We understand each other very, very quickly so I have no doubts. Sometimes we need these kind of things to reset a little bit."
Moreover, Lewis Hamilton will be replacing Sainz in the next season of Formula One.