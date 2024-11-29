World

Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching

As the Titanic broke apart, the statue was detached from its pedestal and lost in the wreckage

  by Web Desk
  November 29, 2024
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching

In a major turn of events, a stunning statue of the Greek goddess Artemis (or Diana in ancient Rome) was uncovered near the Titanic wreck.

The Titanic struck an iceberg and sank about 400 miles from Newfoundland, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers.

The bronze statue known as the Diana of Versailles, first photographed by Robert Ballard in 1989, was difficult to locate for decades.

The statue height is roughly around two feet. As the Titanic broke apart, the statue was detached from its pedestal and lost in the wreckage.

The statue height is roughly around two feet
The statue height is roughly around two feet

In Greek mythology, Artemis is one of the twelve Olympian gods, the most prominent figures in the ancient Greek pantheon.

RMS Titanic Inc., the only company authorized to recover items from the wreck, now holds the right to the statue.

Recent photos from a mission using underwater robots reveal that the iconic ship is gradually deteriorating on the ocean floor, 400 miles from Newfoundland, Canada.

Since the wreck was found in 1985, thousands of Titanic items have been recovered and are now showcased in museums around the world.

Recently Lay’s Auctioneers, the British auction house arranged a historic auction of coal recovered from the Titanic along with other artifacts linked to nearly 150 shipwrecks.

