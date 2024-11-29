Sports

Aidan Hutchinson’s Thanksgiving appearance captures fans’ hearts amid injury

Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula during the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024

  • November 29, 2024
Aidan Hutchinson despite being sidelined due to injury, was recently spotted at the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

A video of Aidan was shared on the NFL’s official page, along with a caption, “Guy is all-in on the Turkey Day vibes,” showing him sitting in a VIP section of the stadium while wearing a cloth turkey on his head as part of the Thanksgiving festivities.

The defensive end was seen cheering on his team from the sidelines.

In celebration of the occasion, he donned a shirt from his official clothing brand with the word “gratitude” printed on it.


Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula during the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024.

Due to his severe injuries, it was expected that he would be out for four to six months. He frequently shares recovery updates on his Instagram account, hinting that he might return to the game sooner.

Is Aidan Hutchinson married?

Although he’s not married, he’s been in a committed relationship with Alivia Callaghan since early 2022. They made their relationship official in April 2023, and it's clear they share a deep connection.


Alivia is a constant presence by his side, often spotted in the stands, cheering him on with unmatched enthusiasm. It is believed that they both connected at a social event through mutual friends.

Aidan Hutchinson height:

As per several online sources, he is claimed to be 6 feet 7 inches tall which gives him a significant physical presence on the football field.

