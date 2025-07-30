German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier died tragically at the age of 31 after climbing accident in Pakistan.
According to Mirror, the managment of former German biathlete announced her death on Wednesday, July 30, following horrific inident while climbing in the Pakistani Karakoram Mountains with a rope partner.
Dahlmeier got “seriously injured” after falling rocks hit her at roughly 18,700 feet on Monday.
A rescue team had been deployed to find the three-time Olympic medallist, but was unable to locate her until Tuesday morning.
Now Dahlmeier's team have revealed she has been found dead after the search continued.
A statement revealed that Dahlmeier has been assumed dead for two days and that recovering her body was not possible due to "currently prevailing difficult conditions with rockfall and a change in the weather on Laila Peak."
Military helicopters had tried to reach where she fell but were unable to do so after the conditions at the altitude were described as "extremely difficult".
Climbers had planned an attempted rescue before it was confirmed that Dahlmeier has died.
Tributes for the Olympic hero have since flooded in.