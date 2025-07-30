Home / Sports

German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident

Laura Dahlmeier passes away at 31 after a rockfall accident in the Karakoram mountains

German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident
German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier died tragically at the age of 31 after climbing accident in Pakistan.

According to Mirror, the managment of former German biathlete announced her death on Wednesday, July 30, following horrific inident while climbing in the Pakistani Karakoram Mountains with a rope partner.

Dahlmeier got “seriously injured” after falling rocks hit her at roughly 18,700 feet on Monday.

A rescue team had been deployed to find the three-time Olympic medallist, but was unable to locate her until Tuesday morning.

Now Dahlmeier's team have revealed she has been found dead after the search continued.

A statement revealed that Dahlmeier has been assumed dead for two days and that recovering her body was not possible due to "currently prevailing difficult conditions with rockfall and a change in the weather on Laila Peak."

Military helicopters had tried to reach where she fell but were unable to do so after the conditions at the altitude were described as "extremely difficult".

Climbers had planned an attempted rescue before it was confirmed that Dahlmeier has died.

Tributes for the Olympic hero have since flooded in.

Read more :

Sports

Mercedes admit fault in Andrea Kimi Antonelli's underwhelming F1 2025 season

Mercedes admit fault in Andrea Kimi Antonelli's underwhelming F1 2025 season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the youngest F1 driver and has been considered the most promising rookie of this season

Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a Espana to focus on World Championships

Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta a Espana to focus on World Championships
Tadej Pogacar's recent Tour de France win has confirmed his status as one of the top cyclists in the world today

Tom Brady shares rare family moments from dreamy European getaway

Tom Brady shares rare family moments from dreamy European getaway
Fans can’t stop talking about how much Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son Jack looks like his twin

Cristiano Ronaldo earns unexpected praise from Al-Ahli rival

Cristiano Ronaldo earns unexpected praise from Al-Ahli rival
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open win against Ruse boosts chances of rankings rise

Emma Raducanu Canadian Open win against Ruse boosts chances of rankings rise
Raducanu beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round of the Canadian Open

Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation

Luka Dončić silences critics with jaw-dropping fitness transformation
Lakers star Luka Dončić flaunts incredible body transformation ahead of new NBA season

WWE Monday Night Raw begins with heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan

WWE Monday Night Raw begins with heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan
WWE Raw gives 10-bell salute to Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan before opening the show

Caitlin Clark stalker receives 2 years prison sentence after pleading guilty

Caitlin Clark stalker receives 2 years prison sentence after pleading guilty
The Indiana Fever guard was receiving threatening as well as sexually explicit messages from a 55-year-old stalker