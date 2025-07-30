Home / Sports

Leon Marchand makes history after shattering 200m medley world record

French sensation Leon Marchand broke the men's 200m medley world record in winning his semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

According to BBC, the 23-year-old won in one minute 52.69 seconds to beat the previous best of 1:54.00 set by Ryan Lochte in 2011 as he qualified for the final in style.

Marchand, who won four gold medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris said, "I actually can't really believe it right now. I knew I was going to get close to my personal best because I felt really good today and the preparation has been pretty good so I was excited to race.But, 1:52 is unbelievable for me."

Great Britain's Duncan Scott came third in the race, in 1:55.51, as he also made it through to the final.

Furthermore, Briton Freya Colbert finished fourth in the women's 200m freestyle final as she clocked a British record time of 1:55.06 - in a race that was won by Australian Mollie O'Callaghan in 1:53.48 - while Matt Richards qualified for the men's 100m freestyle final.

