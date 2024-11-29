Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

At least three people have been confirmed dead and more than 90,000 displaced as severe flooding continues to devastate Malaysia.
Currently, Malaysia is facing the worst flood situation in 10 years.
As per the National Disaster Command Centre online portal, approximately 94,778 people, from more than 28,000 families, across nine states have been relocated to 527 temporary shelters
According to Reuter, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that all cabinet ministers were ordered to not take a holiday amid the severe flood situation.
“All ministers have been told to go to the ground. Yes, leave has been frozen for them,” Anwar was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency.
Moreover, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi deputy of the PM who heads the disaster response, said on Thursday that recent year floods were thought to be more disastrous than in 2014.
In 2014 more than 250,000 people were moved and 21 killed.
Amid the flood, the northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was severely hit with the devastation of the flood as 63,761 people evacuated from their homes, followed by neighbouring Terengganu with 22,511.