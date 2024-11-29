World

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia is facing the worst flood situation in 10 years

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

At least three people have been confirmed dead and more than 90,000 displaced as severe flooding continues to devastate Malaysia.

After above-expected level monsoon rains caused severe flooding that engulfed the lives of three people and displaced more than 90,000.

Currently, Malaysia is facing the worst flood situation in 10 years.

As per the National Disaster Command Centre online portal, approximately 94,778 people, from more than 28,000 families, across nine states have been relocated to 527 temporary shelters

According to Reuter, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that all cabinet ministers were ordered to not take a holiday amid the severe flood situation.

“All ministers have been told to go to the ground. Yes, leave has been frozen for them,” Anwar was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency.

Moreover, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi deputy of the PM who heads the disaster response, said on Thursday that recent year floods were thought to be more disastrous than in 2014.

In 2014 more than 250,000 people were moved and 21 killed.

Amid the flood, the northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was severely hit with the devastation of the flood as 63,761 people evacuated from their homes, followed by neighbouring Terengganu with 22,511.

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13