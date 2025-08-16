Home / World

Flash floods and monsoon rains strike Pakistan, claiming over 200 lives

Up to 180 deaths were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Flash floods and monsoon rains strike Pakistan, claiming over 200 lives
Flash floods and monsoon rains strike Pakistan, claiming over 200 lives

Flash floods and torrential rains have wreaked devastation across northern Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 people in the past 24 hours.

Up to 180 deaths were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where one resident called the catastrophe a “doomsday.”

Nearly nine individuals lost their lives in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, along with five in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, the National Disaster Management Authority stated.

The maximum individuals were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, with the dead including 17 children and 19 women, leaving 28 others injured.

Another five individuals were killed, including two pilots, when a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed due to unfavourable weather conditions, the province's chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated.

The provincial government has declared an emergency in several areas, including Mansehra, Buner, Bajaur, and Battagram, after devastating rains killed over 500 individuals, including 150 children.

In Bajaur, crowds gathered around excavators to hold funeral prayers for the deceased individuals.

Authorities have issued rainstorm alerts, warning of aggravating conditions. In Indian-administered Kashmir, floods took the lives of at least 60.

Notably, researchers associated Pakistan’s frequent extreme weather to climate change. Punjab experienced a 73% increase in downpour than 2024, while the 2022 monsoon claimed 1,700 lives.

You Might Like:

Southwest Airlines pilot pulled from flight over DUI charges

Southwest Airlines pilot pulled from flight over DUI charges
Authorities smelled alcohol on the pilot before he was pulled from the flight and arrested over DUI charges

NYC explosion: Three-alarm fire engulfs Manhattan's Upper East Side

NYC explosion: Three-alarm fire engulfs Manhattan's Upper East Side
Fire reached the building's top spaces including the cockloft and three penthouses

Snake bite kills hiker in Tennessee’s Savage Gulf Park

Snake bite kills hiker in Tennessee’s Savage Gulf Park
Timber rattlesnakes are the biggest and most dangerous of Tennessee’s four venomous snake species

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks
Ricky Jones was taken into the custody the day after his remarks

Sonic boom heard across England after jet loses contact

Sonic boom heard across England after jet loses contact
A sonic boom occurs when an aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak
Indonesia free school lunches make over 300 people sick in the largest food poisoning case

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays
Manchester Airport hit with chaos after two easyJet planes collide on airfield

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements
Plastic pollution treaty talks extended after negotiators fail to reach consensus in Geneva

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat
US President Donald Trump admits encouraging Melania to threaten Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death
Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jackie Bezos, dies at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge
Florida Python Challenge is crucial for protecting the state's wildlife and allows residents to actively help conserve the environment

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England
The percentage of top A-level grades in England this year is the highest since the A* grade was introduced