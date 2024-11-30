Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass

In a shocking turn of events, a woman boarded a Delta flight from New York to Paris without a boarding pass.
According to CNN, the investigation began after a woman passed multiple security checkpoints without a boarding pass and got into a Delta flight to Paris at New York’s JFK International Airport.
As per the Transportation Security Administration, the stowaway without tickets somehow got through a security screening, two identity verifications, and boarding status stations to get into the flight on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, and hid in the bathroom during the flight.
A Delta spokesperson said in a statement, “Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That’s why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end.”
The incident occurred on one of the busiest days of the year, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, when nearly 2.7 million passengers traveled on airplanes from JFK International Airport.
The airline is conducting its own investigation with law and enforcement.
Moreover, a TSA spokesperson said that the stowaway was not carrying any dangerous or prohibited items, and it is still unclear how she bypassed security checkpoints and boarded the flight.
The Paris officials told CNN that the woman was between 55 and 60 years old, and she applied for asylum in France a few years ago. She would be sent back to the US again as she does not fulfill the requirements for entering Europe.