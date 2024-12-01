World

Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief

Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will replace current FBI director Christopher Wray before his term ends

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will replace current FBI director Christopher Wray before his term ends
Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will replace current FBI director Christopher Wray before his term ends 

Upcoming US President Donald Trump, in a new and surprising announcement, picked Kashyap "Kash" Patel as the FBI director.

According to CBS News, Trump, in an extraordinary announcement on Saturday evening, November 30, 2024, picked his former Defence Department chief of staff as FBI chief during his second term.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.”

Patel would replace FBI director Christopher Wray, who would be required to either voluntarily vacate the position or be fired by the new president as the current FBI director’s term would end in 2027 while Trump will take charge of the White House in January 2025.

The 44-year-old served as chief of staff to the secretary of defence and as representative of the National Archives and Records Administration during Trump's first term in office and has been his steadfast supporter throughout this time.

Meanwhile, the FBI spokesperson told CBS News on Saturday evening, "Every day, the men and women of the FBI continue to work to protect Americans from a growing array of threats." 

"Director Wray's focus remains on the men and women of the FBI, the people we do the work with, and the people we do the work for," the spokesperson continued. 

Notably, the 78-year-old did not call on Wary to resign from his post, whereas the nomination of Patel needs to be approved by the Senate.

Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter

Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection

Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Ben Stokes ‘good’ for second test against New Zealand

Ben Stokes ‘good’ for second test against New Zealand
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success

Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Syrian rebels enter country's second-largest city for first time in 8 years
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday