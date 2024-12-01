Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend

In a fairytale reunion of a daughter with her biological parents, Tamuna Museridze found her parents after 40 years.
According to BBC, for over 30 years of her life, Museridze did not know that she was not living with her real parents throughout her life until 2016, when the woman who raised her died.
While clearing out her house, she found a birth certificate in her own name but with the wrong date of birth, which left her with the thought that she was adopted.
After some research, she made a Facebook group called Vedzeb (I’m Searching) with hopes of finding her real parents. It was then she found out about the massive baby trafficking scandal in Georgia, in which parents were told that their babies died but they were actually sold.
Tamuna, who is a journalist, helped hundreds of families to reunite with her work but was unable to solve her own mystery.
But one day she received a message from a person who said they knew a woman who gave birth to a child in Tbilisi in September 1984, the time when Tamuna was born. The messenger believes that the woman is Tamuna’s birth mother and gives her the name of the woman.
After failing to find the woman online, the journalist put a post on Facebook asking people if anyone knew her. Soon a woman responded, claiming the woman Tamuna was searching for was her aunt, and asked her to take down the post, agreeing to the DNA test.
Tamuna recalled that when she talked to her mother for the first time while waiting for DNA results. The daughter was so surprised to talk to her, but then she was upset by her response, saying, “She started screaming and shouting—she said she hadn’t given birth to a child. She didn't want anything to do with me. I was ready for anything, but her reaction was beyond anything I could imagine.”
A week later, when the result arrived, it was confirmed that the woman was her mother, and Tamuna managed to convince her mother to accept the truth, then her mother revealed the name of her father, Gurgen Khorava.
While explaining her feelings of finding parents after a long search, she said, “The first two months were shocking; I couldn’t believe these things were happening to me. I couldn’t believe I had found them.”
Tamuna was once again on the search, but this time it did not take so long because she quickly found him on Facebook and was astonished to find that he had ”been on my friend list for three years.”
She recounted the surprising details of the unexpected reunion with her father, saying, “The first two months were shocking; I couldn’t believe these things were happening to me. I couldn’t believe I had found them. He didn’t even know my birthmother had been pregnant. It was a huge surprise for him."
Tamuna traveled 160 miles (260km) from Tbilisi to Zugdidi in western Georgia to meet her 72-year-old father who welcomed her with a warm hug and introduced her with her new relatives, half siblings and cousins.