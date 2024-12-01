World

Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected

The storm, after crossing India’s southern coast from the Bay of Bengal caused severe flooding in Tamil Nadu

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected

Cyclone Fengal has caused widespread destruction across India and Sri Lanka.

As per Reuters, the tragedy claimed at least 19 lives in both the countries.

The storm, after crossing India’s southern coast from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, caused severe flooding in Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region.

India’s weather office shared on social media that Puducherry had recorded its heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years.

Besides flooding, the residents of Puducherry also suffered power outages in many of the local areas.

The cyclone submerged parts of Chennai, a southern city. Flights were temporarily suspended on Saturday but authorities later reported that they had resumed by early Saturday morning.

Local media footage showed scenes of strong gusts and heavy rainfall, with roads flooded.

In such a situation, boats were used to help rescue people from the affected areas.

The latest data from the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo revealed that in Sri Lanka, 16 people were killed, with heavy rains affecting a total of 138,944 families.

The Met Department forecasted that the storm is now expected to move westward and then gradually weaken into a depression over northern Tamil Nadu within the next 12 hours, reported Mint.

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama

Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass