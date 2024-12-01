Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected

Cyclone Fengal has caused widespread destruction across India and Sri Lanka.
As per Reuters, the tragedy claimed at least 19 lives in both the countries.
The storm, after crossing India’s southern coast from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, caused severe flooding in Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region.
India’s weather office shared on social media that Puducherry had recorded its heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years.
Besides flooding, the residents of Puducherry also suffered power outages in many of the local areas.
The cyclone submerged parts of Chennai, a southern city. Flights were temporarily suspended on Saturday but authorities later reported that they had resumed by early Saturday morning.
Local media footage showed scenes of strong gusts and heavy rainfall, with roads flooded.
In such a situation, boats were used to help rescue people from the affected areas.
The latest data from the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo revealed that in Sri Lanka, 16 people were killed, with heavy rains affecting a total of 138,944 families.
The Met Department forecasted that the storm is now expected to move westward and then gradually weaken into a depression over northern Tamil Nadu within the next 12 hours, reported Mint.