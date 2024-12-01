Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil

A sinkhole appeared on a housing estate at Nant Morlais, in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday, December 1.
As per BBC, the sinkhole’s sudden appearance prompted the evacuation for safety reasons.
Local councillor David Hughes stated that the collapse of a culvert caused a large hole.
Authorities estimated that the hole was between 50ft and 60ft (15 to 18 meters).
South Wales Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Merthyr Tydfil council confirmed they were informed on Sunday morning.
Hughes further mentioned that approximately 30 homes in Nant Morlais have been evacuated for safety reasons and the public is being adviced not to go near the area.
More rain fell overnight, just days after Storm Bert caused flooding across Wales, along with a coal tip landslide and sinkhole in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent.
Tydfil Council confirmed that its staff were working with agencies in Pant and that "no further help or support is needed at this time.”
"Thank you to everyone who has offered it," a spokesperson said.
Earlier, Storm Bert brought heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend, resulting in at least five deaths and causing major disruptions to homes, roads and rail networks.