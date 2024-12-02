Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers

The craze and trend of scented candles has increased significantly around the world, with various beautiful designs now available in the market that give homes an aesthetic look.
But the question is, are these scented candles really that good?
As per CNN, concerns about candle safety arise from the chemical reactions that occur when they are burned, as well as the artificial fragrances and colorants added to create the scents.
The primary concerns is with candles made from paraffin, a low-cost byproduct mainly sourced from petroleum refining.
As per the National Candle Association, which represents US candle manufacturers and their suppliers, paraffin is the most widely used candle wax worldwide.
Dr. Ariful Haque, a physician researcher at Yan’an Hospital Affiliated to Kunming Medical University in China, said that burning a paraffin candle release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are gases that quickly evaporate into the air at room temperature.
These compounds are commonly released by products such as paints, cleaning supples, cosmetics, air fresheners, car exhaust, fuel-burning appliances like gas stoves.
While, some VOCs are harmful on their own, others can react with other gases in the air and form pollutants.
Toluene, one of the VOCs commonly released from candles is a clear, colorless vaporized liquid with distinctive smell that naturally occurs in crude oil.
As per experts, it is a neurotoxin that linked to symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, or more serious effects with prolonged exposures.
Some useful tips to use candles:
If you want to keep using candles but reduce potential health risks always choose candles made from 100% soy wax, beeswax or stearin wax. For scented candles always look for those with essential oils or labelled as phthalate-free.
Ensure the wick is made of cotton, wood or synthetic materials and is free from metal core and keep the lid on candles when not in use.