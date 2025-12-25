DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents

The Justice Department on Wednesday said it has uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
According to CNN, the justice department has revealed that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI had informed DOJ about the discovery of new documents that may need “a few more weeks” to review and release them to the public.
The post read, “The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.”
“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files,” the post continued.
It was not immediately clear how the new documents were discovered or what might be in them.
The announcement on Wednesday, December 24, comes after a week of intermittent releases as required by a new transparency law that Congress passed last month.
The department already had been facing criticism for not releasing everything as required on December 19, though officials insisted they needed time to redact information to protect victims and alleviate other possible legal concerns.