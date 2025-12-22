Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Galaxy S26 series is likely to launch in February, but anticipated users are required to wait until March to get it

A recent report suggested Samsung’s release window for the Galaxy S26 launch, though the phones might not be available on sale right after its release.

As per the credible analyst Ice Universe, the forthcoming flagship series is likely to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event in February, with sales likely beginning in March.

This is later than the Galaxy S25 series, which debuted in January 2025, but delays were anticipated for the 2026 models.

The reason behind this delay might be the company’s cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge and reinstating the Galaxy S26+ model.

Typically, the South Korean-based tech giant launches its phones quickly after announcements, as seen with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the S26 series may face a longer wait.

The Ultra model is expected to receive some notable upgrades, including a battery boost, enhanced cameras, and performance enhancements while other models may see more modest year-on-year enhancements.

Though the Galaxy S26 series is likely to launch in February, but anticipated users are required to wait until March to get their hands on the devices.

Fans can expect several improvements in the Ultra model, keeping the trend of Samsung reserving flagship upgrades for the top-tier variant.

