Taylor Swift donates $2 million to Feeding America and American Heart Association

The Cruel Summer star Taylor Swift has donated $1 million each to Feeding America and the American Heart Association to support scientific research, treatment, prevention, and expanded access to life-saving care.
On December 23, the organizations confirmed all donations pledged by the Love Story singer.
The 36-year-old received inspiration for these great efforts by her father Scott Swift, who underwent a quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year.
During his recovery stage, Taylor moved in to help her dad, and stayed along with him throughout the journey.
While speaking to fiancé Travis Kelce on New Heights podcast, the Fortnight artist recalled her father’s gratefulness throughout the process.
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot praised Taylor’s support, highlighting that it shows the importance of collective efforts to battle hunger.
In addition to her donations to Feeding America and the American Heart Association, the Shake It Off singer also contributed generously to MusiCares, a nonprofit supporting the music community.
Taylor’s donation will be used to fund essential programs for music professionals that would help the upcoming artists to propel.
These donations show the Blank Space star’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, and help the community to succeed.