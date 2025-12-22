Samsung Electronics' twice-folding smartphone Galaxy Z Trifold sold out again both online and offline.
According to Sanny fans,Galaxy Z TriFold hit market shelves of the UAE and instantly received an immense response from early buyers as the first batch sold out on day one.
The TriFold phone costs 11,999 AED in the United Arab Emirates. Despite its ultra-expensive pricing, buyers didn’t stop from owning the device.
The product is currently marked “out of stock,” but the the company has not yet disclose the number of sold units.
Samsung’s first TriFold comes in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in Crafted Black color. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and the triple camera setup contains a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera.
Its cover screen measures 6.5 inches, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The game changes when the device is unfolded, which introduces a 10-inch canvas. It packs a 5,600mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched its first TriFold device. The first sale started in South Korea on December 12, and a sequential expansion is planned for a handful of countries.
Samsung will also bring the TriFold phone to the US soon. However, the experimental device is currently available in two countries: South Korea and the UAE.