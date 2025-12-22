Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold spark frenzy as it hits market shelves in South Korea and UAE

  • By Bushra Saleem
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day

Samsung Electronics' twice-folding smartphone Galaxy Z Trifold sold out again both online and offline.

According to Sanny fans,Galaxy Z TriFold hit market shelves of the UAE and instantly received an immense response from early buyers as the first batch sold out on day one.

The TriFold phone costs 11,999 AED in the United Arab Emirates. Despite its ultra-expensive pricing, buyers didn’t stop from owning the device. 

The product is currently marked “out of stock,” but the the company has not yet disclose the number of sold units.

Samsung’s first TriFold comes in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in Crafted Black color. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and the triple camera setup contains a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera.

Its cover screen measures 6.5 inches, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

The game changes when the device is unfolded, which introduces a 10-inch canvas. It packs a 5,600mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its first TriFold device. The first sale started in South Korea on December 12, and a sequential expansion is planned for a handful of countries.

Samsung will also bring the TriFold phone to the US soon. However, the experimental device is currently available in two countries: South Korea and the UAE.

Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT

Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report
YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign

YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign
TikTok’s future in US relies on potential new deal

TikTok’s future in US relies on potential new deal
Samsung to integrate Exynos 2600 chip into Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung to integrate Exynos 2600 chip into Galaxy Z Flip 8
Meta develops new AI models ‘Mango’ and ‘Avocado:’ Report

Meta develops new AI models ‘Mango’ and ‘Avocado:’ Report

YouTube restored following brief global outage

YouTube restored following brief global outage
YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app
Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones
OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT

OpenAI announces app store–style directory within ChatGPT
TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban

TikTok's owner strikes global investors deal to avoid US ban
Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

Luma AI unveils Ray3 Modify for advanced video footage editing

Popular News

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
20 minutes ago
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
59 minutes ago