Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen wows fans with 'incredible' catch: Watch

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen made one of the season’s best catches!
The player recently made an incredible one-handed 16-yard catch from Bryce Young, but the result of the next play overshadowed Thielen’s remarkable catch after the game, reported NBC Sports.
Buccaneers edge rusher Anthony Nelson forced a fumble from Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard after a four yard gain, setting up the Bucs’ game-winning field goal a few plays later.
After the game, Thielen and other Panthers voiced their support for Hubbard.
He said via the team’s website, “It’s probably the easiest to not be upset with him because of the way that he works, the way that he puts so much time into this game, his body, his technique.”
The player went on to share, “He puts so much in his preparation that there’s a guy that you just say, ‘Hey man, like this is football, the stuff happens. We know your heart; we know what you’re trying to do.’ We love that guy. And it’s because of what he puts in week in, week out, and not one person; I know not one person in this locker room is thinking about him losing us that game.”
“That is the farthest thing from the truth. So, he needs to know that from everyone because he’s been carrying us as a team this whole year. So, obviously, it was so much love for him,” he added.
While, Hubbard admitted his mistake saying he simply needs to be more careful about securing the ball in such situations.
Adam Thielen’s wife:
Adam Thielen’s wife name is Caitlin Thielen, who is considered a real mastermind behind his football career. She was born on September 27, 1991, in Appleton, Minnesota.
She attended Woodbury High School where she met the love of her life, Thielen. In addition to running her popular blog, Life with Mrs.T, which focuses on health, fashion and fitness, Caitlin was also a soccer player during her school years.
Their relationship continued through university and both got married in 2015. The couple shares three children, Asher, Hudson and Cora Jean.
Adam Thielen height and weight:
The player is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds (91 kg).
Adam Thielen age:
He was born on August 22, 1990 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and now he is 34 years old. Thielen holds multiple NFL records, including eight straight games with 100+ yards receiving, and 74 receptions in the first half of a season.