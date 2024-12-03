Sports

Pakistan creates history with first-ever blind T20 World Cup title

Green Shirts defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets to clinch the Blind T20 World Cup at home

  by Web Desk
  December 03, 2024


The Pakistan blind cricket team made history after winning the first-ever T20 World Cup trophy.

According to Geo Super, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the final showdown on December 3, 2024, in Multan.

Batting first, Bangladesh set a target of 139 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Arif Hussain was the top scorer in the first inning, contributing 54 runs for the team, while from Pakistan, Babar Ali claimed two wickets while Mohammad Salman and Matiullah took one wicket each.

In response, the host team easily chased the target of 140 runs in just 11 overs with Nisar Ali’s unbeaten 72 runs and Mohammad Safdar’s crucial 47 runs.

Pakistan claimed a dominating 10-wicket victory after a Bangladeshi bowler failed to send a single player back to the pavilion.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the blind cricket team for their historic win and phenomenal performance in the event.

He said, “The players demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the tournament and achieved the honor of becoming T20 World Champions. The blind cricket team showcased remarkable dedication and teamwork in every match of the tournament.”

Notably, Pakistan has lifted the Blind T20 World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament, which began in 2012, and became the second country after India to win the tournament.

