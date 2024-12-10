Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024

Love is in air for Hollywood!
The year 2024 has witnessed many whirlwind romances of A-list couples, which made us swoon.
From romantic gateways to sweet social media tributes, these Hollywood's lovebirds have given us major relationship goals throughout the year.
Here are the top Hollywood romantic relationships of 2024 that have stolen our hearts.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been stealing fans hearts with their adorable romance.
The Lover singer and the NFL star player first ignited dating rumors in September 2023 but confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
Since then, they have been inseparable and constant support of each other with Taylor attending Kelce’s games and he attending her shows.
Kelce even joined Swift on stage at Eras Tour as she did a quick costume change.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez first went public with record producer Benny Blanco on Dec. 7, 2023, when she liked fan account posts on Instagram of the two and commented, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” on one.
Since then, the couple has never shied away to show their love for each other publicly.
Gomez has gushed over Blanco many times on her Instagram this year and she even took him as her date to the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
Later that evening, she shared a photo of the them kissing on her Instagram Story, writing, “I won.”
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023. However, the couple confirmed their romance in February 2024, and things have only escalated since.
In June 2024, the Saltburn actor featured in Carpenter’s hit song Please Please Please music video.
However, the recent rumors are suggesting the couple has parted but ways but neither of them confirmed the news.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance had been heating up this year.
The couple, who was seen together for the first time on dinner date on October 5, 2023, has been spotted on numerous dinner dates, outings, and getaways this year.
Hadid and Cooper even attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together alongside the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at one of the her shows in Paris.
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson
Sophie Turner first ignited dating rumors Peregrine Pearson in October, 2023, when were first spotted kissing on a PDA-filled date.
In January 2024, Turner featured Pearson on her Instagram account, posting photos from a ski trip.
Since then, the pair has been spotted on many romantic outings, including polo matches and Fashion Week shows.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner sparked a romance with Timothée Chalamet in 2023, shortly after her split from Travis Scott.
However, the couple is keeping their relationship secret, the have spotted on several public outings.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, who began dating in 2022, are also going strong.
The loved up couple is reportedly living together since February 2024 at Pitt’s home.
After going public this year, Brad and Ines began making public appearances together on a frequent basis.
Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon
Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon went from onscreen lovers to real-life partners in 2024.
The Bear couple spotted kissing in LA On September 26.
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner first sparked dating rumors in early January, when the Levitating singer supported the actor at the premiere after-party for his Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air.
The couple has seen on numerous PDA-filled dates and outings since they made their romance Instagram official in July.
Bella Hadid & Adan Banuelos
Just like her sister, Bella Hadid has also been in a lovegirl-era this year.
The model announced her romance on Valentine’s Day by posting a carousel of loved up photos with cutting horse rider, and her trainer, Adan Banuelos.